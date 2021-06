Vice President for University Athletics and Athletics Director Ray Anderson's Statement on Change in Leadership for Sun Devil Baseball:. "After speaking with Tracy Smith this afternoon, we have decided by mutual agreement that Coach Smith will not return as the head coach for Sun Devil Baseball next season. Decisions like this are never easy to make, but I want to thank Tracy for his efforts over the last seven years. We are committed to returning Sun Devil baseball back to one of the country's elite programs and will look for a leader who can help us compete for Pac-12 titles, consistently host postseason competitions and return us to the College World Series. We will begin a search for a new head coach immediately, and will be deliberate in securing a leader that is the best fit for the program and our university."