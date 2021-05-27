Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Book World: And the Grand Canyon just wasn't that great

By Stephanie Merry
Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - The first time Amber Share stumbled upon one-star reviews of national parks online, she was mystified. Was it possible that someone had visited the Grand Canyon - with all those majestic layers of red rock that had wowed her as a 10-year-old in 1999 - and seen only "a very, very large hole"? But confusion quickly gave way to possibility. Share, an illustrator with a passion for hand-lettering, began creating gorgeous poster-style depictions of the parks overlaid with the discordant words of unimpressed reviewers and posting them on Instagram. The account - Subpar Parks - took off.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Love Park#Rocky Mountains#Yellowstone National Park#The National Parks#The National Park Service#Disney World#Covid#Google#Book#Bigger Mountains#National Park Experiences#History#Gateway Arch#Poster#Begin Ital#End Ital#Picture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Instagram
Related
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Best Hipcamp for Every National Park

Throughout the pandemic, we'll keep publishing news to help you navigate the state of travel today (like whether travel insurance covers the coronavirus), as well as stories about places for you to put on your bucket list once it's safe to start going more far-flung. Feel like sprucing up your...
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

4 Great Books About Swimming

It's finally summer. Time for joyfully jumping in pools -- and with double the joy if, like me, you really missed your pool time last year. In the meantime, here are some books to inspire you.
AnimalsSacramento Bee

Grand Canyon National Park issues wildlife safety warning: Watch out for squirrels

Tourists should stay away from sharp-toothed creatures at the Grand Canyon — especially squirrels, park officials said. Grand Canyon National Park officials issued a warning Monday about the park’s squirrel population ahead of Memorial Day weekend. “Enjoy squirrels from a safe distance,” park officials said. “Their sharp teeth crack nuts...
Petsdrivinvibin.com

Are Dogs Allowed in National Parks?

By Kyle & Olivia Brady | Founders of Drivin' & Vibin' | We use affiliate links and may receive a small commission on purchases. Is your dog allowed to join you on your bucket list trip to Grand Canyon or Yosemite National Parks? When Fido’s your best friend, you definitely want him as your wingman on a road trip!
LifestylePayson Roundup

80-year-old hikes Grand Canyon

Jim Thompson, 80, of Pine did a 10-hour rim-to-rim hike of the Grand Canyon May 15. This is not his first speed hike of the natural wonder. Thompson has traversed the canyon seven times since he was 70 following hip replacement surgery. He did an 8-hour night, nonstop rim-to-rim North...
Travelrussbishop.com

Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone

The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park is one of the great wonders of the world. Though not as famous, as large, or as old as Arizona’s grand fissure, what it lacks in size and scope, it makes up for in color and curiosity. As with...
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: 20 books to read this summer

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. NONFICTION | Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose's descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag's contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women's lives during and after slavery. (Available June 8)
AnimalsOne Green Planet

National Park Service Allowing Trophy Hunting at Grand Canyon Puts More than Bison at Risk

Though she ascended to the Presidential cabinet with the distinction as the nation’s first Interior Secretary of Native American descent and with a track record as an animal protection advocate, Deb Haaland may be at the helm when the policy of forbidding sport hunting at America’s national parks is unraveling. And she may do it with a bang — allowing trophy hunting of America’s largest mammal to occur within one of the crown jewels of the system, Grand Canyon National Park.
Books & Literaturedigg.com

Books That Make Great Gifts For Father's Day

It's time again to pay respects to the old man. We've already done a bit of cursory shopping, but what better way to honor the person who helped raise you than by giving him a book that will make him grin ear to ear. Here are our top picks for...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: New book 'Century' is a great project

I'm from New York, the City. I moved to Florida, via Los Angeles, after my mother suffered a stroke. I knew little about Southwest Florida, but as Mom and I familiarized ourselves with the area, we happily called Charlotte County home. Acquaintances became treasured friends. There are times of joy...
Travelthebigoutside.com

Photo Gallery: 30 Gorgeous Backcountry Lakes

Water makes up about 60 percent of our bodies—and, I suspect, 100 percent of our hearts. We crave it not only physically, for survival, but emotionally, for spiritual rejuvenation. We love playing in it for hours as children and we paddle and swim in it as adults. We’re drawn by the calming effects of sitting beside a stream or lake in a beautiful natural setting, an experience that possesses a certain je ne sais quoi—a quality difficult to describe, but that we can all feel.
Travellongbeachbreeze.com

Scouts BSA Troop hikes in the Grand Canyon

Boy Scouts of America, Scouts BSA, Troop 321 from Long Beach spent their spring break travelling to the Grand Canyon and hiking below the rim. Scouts traveled on their bus, Scoutship Integrity, from Long Beach to Arizona. Arriving before dawn, the scouts found an out-of-the-way location to set up to prepare and eat breakfast on the rim, overlooking the canyon. There they got to see snow that had not yet melted from the oncoming summer heat.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: Books are out of this world

‘Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature’ By Nathan W. Pyle Based on the popular Instagram comics, this story follows and alien family as they observe a strange creature that sneaks, hides, and vibrates around the house. Hilarity ensues as the blue beings try to mimic this talented creature. HarperCollins  ‘Tabitha and Fritz Trade Places’ By Katie Frawley; […]
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

4 Great YA Books Set in the 1950s

Flatiron Books, publisher of Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean. An irresistible story about an ordinary Japanese-American girl who discovers that her father is the Crown Prince of Japan! Which means outspoken, irreverent Izumi Tanaka is literally a princess! In a whirlwind, Izzy travels to Japan and finds herself caught between worlds—back home, she was never “American” enough, and in Japan, she must prove she’s “Japanese” enough. Will she crumble under the weight of the crown, or will she live out her fairytale, happily ever after?
Travelarizona.edu

A Century of Fossil Discovery and Research at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon has a remarkable 160-year history of fossil research. The Utah Geological Association in cooperation with the National Park Service sheds considerable light on that research in a new 343-page document (463 pages including appendices) comprising 13 articles – listed below (Figure 1). The manuscript was edited by Vincent L. Santucci and Justin S. Tweet, both of the U.S. National Park Service.
TraveltheplanetD

The Absolute Best Things to do in The Grand Canyon

I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect to be this impressed when we visited Grand Canyon National Park, but I was! The Grand Canyon is one of the world’s natural wonders and lives up to the hype. At one mile deep, 18 miles wide and 277 miles long, The Grand Canyon follows the Colorado River winding through the Colorado Plateau. If you are taking a road trip across America or simply touring around Arizona, you cannot miss visiting the Grand Canyon. To help you start planning, here are some things to do in the Grand Canyon to make the most of our visit.
Texas StateKTEN.com

Booking a campsite just got easier in Texas

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- There's a new reservation page for campgrounds at Texas State Parks, making it easier to book last-minute outings. State parks are trying to improve the experience for campers with the changes that were made last week. Now visitors can secure their space right up to 4...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The BIGGEST Disney World Park Letdowns, According to Our Readers

Disney World can be LOTS of fun. But sometimes…it isn’t. Between the crowds, weather, and other random mishaps, things are not always perfect in the parks. And if you’re visiting soon, you’ll want to know what to expect! So of course, we asked our readers to tell us their BIGGEST Disney World park letdowns. Here’s what YOU said!