Natural Gas Inventory +115 bcf vs +105 bcf Expected
Natural Gas Inventory +115 bcf vs +105 bcf Expected. Working gas in storage was 2,215 Bcf as of Friday, May 21, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 115 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 381 Bcf less than last year at this time and 63 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,278 Bcf. At 2,215 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.