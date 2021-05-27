Cancel
Natural Gas Inventory +115 bcf vs +105 bcf Expected

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Natural Gas Inventory +115 bcf vs +105 bcf Expected. Working gas in storage was 2,215 Bcf as of Friday, May 21, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 115 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 381 Bcf less than last year at this time and 63 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,278 Bcf. At 2,215 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

www.streetinsider.com
