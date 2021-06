You can't see where the roar is coming from. But you can hear it, and that's what matters. The role was made for you, you hit every line and note, the audience loved you – and now their cheers and applause are yours. How long does the standing ovation last? How hard do they clap? And as Caseen Gaines asks in his new book, “Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way,” how long will your star stay aloft?