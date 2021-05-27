Cancel
Fulton, NY

Fulton Lions Club Awards 2021 Dowd, Scaringi Memorial Scholarships

By ChirelloMarketing
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 11 days ago
Samantha McRae and Skyler Gibson, both 2021 graduates of G. Ray Bodley High School, were awarded the Fulton Lions Club’s 2021 H. and Mary Dowd Memorial, and John Scaringi scholarships respectively, said Zach Merry, Fulton Lions past president and scholarship chair. Each scholarship provides the winner with $750 per year...

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

