Davis Cup: Pique says new venues will fix scheduling issues

 11 days ago

MADRID (AP) -- Expanding the Davis Cup Finals to more venues will help attract more fans and avoid some of the late finishes that hurt the revamped event's first edition, organizers said Thursday. Madrid was the sole host of the inaugural edition of the restructured Davis Cup Finals in 2019....

