What makes a good wedge issue? Well, if the very mention of the issue stirs strong feelings — especially anger — in your audience, you’re probably on the right track. A good wedge issue has to be polarizing enough that an unknown, empty-suit politician’s support can go from zero to the mid-40s just by making themselves the poster child for that issue. Abortion is the granddaddy of wedge issues in America. To a large segment of single-issue voters, where a candidate stands on that issue is all they need to know to determine how they’ll cast their ballots.