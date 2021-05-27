Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

Originally Posted On: How Mindfulness Can Help With Addiction Recovery – Addiction Freedom Now. Addiction is widely regarded as a terrible disease, yet it remains very misunderstood. Most of us understand the way physical dependency works. However, the truth of the matter is that addiction takes hold of people in far more insidious ways. Oftentimes the root of the addiction is mental, and if those issues aren’t addressed, it will be very difficult for someone to recover. Conversely, if they can achieve a healthy mental and emotional state, it will be much easier for them to confront the physical pain and discomfort involved in successfully fighting addiction. One extremely effective way to do this is via the Buddhist practice of mindfulness. Many have found this practice to be a key motivator on their path to recovery. But what exactly does mindfulness entail, and how does it empower people to recover from addiction?