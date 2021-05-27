Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcdonald County, MO

Fatal shooting investigated in McDonald County

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 17 days ago

ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County sheriff's deputies are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Stephens Drive in Anderson, where they found a man injured by apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the victim allegedly had been confronted at his home by two men who fled the scene.

Charges are pending. The sheriff, Rob Evenson, said in the release that the suspects' names will be released once charges have been filed.

An autopsy on the victim was conducted Wednesday in Ozark.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
452
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcdonald County, MO
Crime & Safety
Anderson, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
County
Mcdonald County, MO
Mcdonald County, MO
Government
City
Anderson, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sheriff S Office#Home Office#Mcdonald County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Apparent Gunshot Wounds#Man#Stephens Drive#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...