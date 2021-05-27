Fatal shooting investigated in McDonald County

ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County sheriff's deputies are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Stephens Drive in Anderson, where they found a man injured by apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the victim allegedly had been confronted at his home by two men who fled the scene.

Charges are pending. The sheriff, Rob Evenson, said in the release that the suspects' names will be released once charges have been filed.

An autopsy on the victim was conducted Wednesday in Ozark.