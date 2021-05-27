Cancel
Pending home sales slide in April

By Andy Carlo
hbsdealer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePending home sales declined in April, the National Association of Realtors reported. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of contract signings, dropped 4.4% to 106.2 in April. In contrast, year-over-year signings jumped 51.7% following last year’s pandemic-related lockdowns. An index of 100 is equal to the level...

www.hbsdealer.com
