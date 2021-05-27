Pending home sales slide in April

Home prices are soaring to new heights. In March, the median existing-home sales price climbed year over year by 17.2%, creating a new record. Every sales region in the country posted price increases in the double digits. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), "Consumers are facing much higher home prices, rising mortgage rates, and falling affordability; however, buyers are still actively in the market." This fact is reflected in home sales figures. While existing-home sales dipped for the second month in a row, sales were up overall year over year. Yun believes that March's home sales could have been stronger had there been more inventory on the market. "Days-on-market are swift, multiple offers are prevalent, and buyer confidence is rising." That confidence might continue to increase over the coming year. While mortgage rates have risen, the overall rates are still favorable, and the country's economic outlook is encouraging. "At least half of the adult population has received a COVID-19 vaccination, according to reports," says Yun, "and recent housing starts and job creation data show encouraging dynamics of more supply and strong demand in the housing sector."