Lander University to offer new degree program in cybersecurity
Lander University has announced that classes for its new Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity will begin in the fall of 2021. Lander’s Cybersecurity program educates and trains students for careers in technical and non-technical areas related to the field of cybersecurity. Students completing the core courses of this program will gain deep technical knowledge to develop and maintain cybersecurity solutions along with an understanding of non-technical areas including administrative, ethical and legal aspects of cybersecurity. Additionally, Cybersecurity students will choose one of two emphases: computer information systems or political science.www.lander.edu