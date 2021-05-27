Lander University to offer new degree program in cybersecurity

Before stepping down from her role as Dean of the College of Education, Dr. Judith Neufeld, professor of education at Lander University, was honored by her colleagues and students for her many years of service to the College, and to the University, during the College of Education’s pinning ceremony on Monday, May 10. Her successor, Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, will assume duties as dean on June 1, while Neufeld returns to the classroom at Lander.