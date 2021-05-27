Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, SC

Lander University to offer new degree program in cybersecurity

By Story by Graham Duncan
lander.edu
 14 days ago

Lander University has announced that classes for its new Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity will begin in the fall of 2021. Lander’s Cybersecurity program educates and trains students for careers in technical and non-technical areas related to the field of cybersecurity. Students completing the core courses of this program will gain deep technical knowledge to develop and maintain cybersecurity solutions along with an understanding of non-technical areas including administrative, ethical and legal aspects of cybersecurity. Additionally, Cybersecurity students will choose one of two emphases: computer information systems or political science.

www.lander.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Clemson, SC
Greenwood, SC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lander University#Clemson University#The University Of Florida#Information Science#Business Students#Cybersecurity Ventures#Seccdc#Pcdc#Higher Education#Florida State#Cybersecurity Students#Lander Students#Cybersecurity Solutions#Deep Technical Knowledge#Graduates#Information Systems#Political Science#Non Technical Areas#Larger Institutions#Careers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Greenwood, SCgolaurens.com

Lander University confers degrees to Class of 2021 in 163rd Commencement

GREENWOOD, S.C. -- A researcher who has worked on a team of scientists studying the COVID-19 vaccine and a mayor who led his community through the pandemic offered advice to graduates at Lander University’s 163rd commencement ceremonies Tuesday (May 11). Lander University alumna Dr. Brenda Kapingidza, who spoke at Lander’s...
Greenwood, SClander.edu

Eight Lander University Employees Graduate

When 377 graduates walked across the stage during Lander University’s 163rd commencement exercises on Tuesday, May 11, eight employees of Lander were included in those ranks. Employee graduates included Dr. Farha N. Ali, associate professor of computing, earning a Master of Science in Management; Laney Dixon, recruit data specialist, earning...
Greenwood, SClander.edu

Judi Neufeld honored for service to the University

Before stepping down from her role as Dean of the College of Education, Dr. Judith Neufeld, professor of education at Lander University, was honored by her colleagues and students for her many years of service to the College, and to the University, during the College of Education’s pinning ceremony on Monday, May 10. Her successor, Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, will assume duties as dean on June 1, while Neufeld returns to the classroom at Lander.