If you want to maximize your savings on Prime Day, which is coming on June 21 and 22, there are plenty of worthy strategies — but using a cash-back credit card can be among the most lucrative. Unless you’re planning on making a bunch of big-ticket purchases from Amazon during the event — like a TV, smartwatch, laptop or desktop computer — we don’t necessarily recommend applying for a new credit card just for its Amazon perks. But if you already have one of these cards in your wallet, it may be worth using it to make Amazon purchases later during the June event.