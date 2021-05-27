The immigrant experience in no way compares to enslavement and its aftermath
The May 27 letter from Sally R. Joranko used the immigrant experience as an argument against reparations to African Americans (”No talk of reparations for stigmatized immigrants”). This comparison breaks down when we consider that European immigrants chose to come to the United States to escape conditions in their home country. They were not forced to give up their culture or ethnic identity. Immigrants were eventually accepted into U.S. society, and their children even more so, since they were white and had lost their European accents and thus were not identifiable as “foreigners.”www.cleveland.com