"Nobody plays Pokemon Go anymore, Chrissy." My friends and I still have everyone's favorite nerdy app on our phones and we still go out searching Lubbock for great places to play. You can certainly play Pokemon Go anywhere in town, but most players know that the best places to play are areas with popular attractions, whether they be historic markers, universities, or museums. Any place that draws a crowd will also score you some Pokemon, and Lubbock has a couple of stellar locations for maximum Pokemon-age. (Yes. I'm going with that. Pokemon-age)