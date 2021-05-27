Cancel
Cancer

When cancer cells "put all their eggs in one basket"

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Normal cells usually have multiple solutions for fixing problems. For example, when DNA becomes damaged, healthy white blood cells can use several different strategies to make repairs. But cancer cells may "put all their eggs in one basket," getting rid of all backup plans and depending on just one pathway to mend their DNA. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Christopher Vakoc focuses on probing cancers to figure out if they have any unique dependencies. His lab was surprised to discover that a single DNA repair method remained in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive cancer that originates in bone marrow. They discovered that if they shut down that pathway in cells grown in the laboratory, they could kill the cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed.

www.eurekalert.org
ScienceEurekAlert

Cancer-promoting Ras protein exists in a pair within cells

Researchers from Bochum and Osnabrück have gained new insights into the structure of the Ras protein, which acts as a molecular switch for cell growth and is involved in the development of cancer. With the help of fluorescence markings, they have demonstrated that the protein is deposited in a pair at the cell membrane, and with the very structure that they predicted in theory back in 2012. The team from the Bochum Center for Protein Diagnostics (PRODI) hopes that these findings will open up a new approach for the development of cancer medications. The researchers from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) and Osnabrück University published the results in the Journal of Chemical Science in May 2021.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Probing Cancers Cells To Uncover Unique Vulnerabilities

Cancerthedoctorstv.com

How Does CAR-T Cell Therapy Work to Fight Cancer?

How does CAR-T cell therapy work? Pediatric oncologist Dr. Stephan a Grupp joins The Doctors to share about training the immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. Does this work for all types of cancer? He shares that 90% of his patients with leukemia head into remission after the treatment. It’s now FDA-approved for some types of blood cancers.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Higher CD8 T cells may influence COVID-19 recovery in blood cancer patients

Antibodies aren't the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19 -; T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.
CancerDerrick

'Next big wave': Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells

Doctors are reporting improved survival in men with advanced prostate cancer from an experimental drug that delivers radiation directly to tumor cells. Few such drugs are approved now, but the approach may become a new way to treat patients with other hard-to-reach or inoperable cancers.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Rapid and Sensitive Detection of Cancer Cells with Activatable Fluorescent Probes for Enzyme Activity

Methods Mol Biol. 2021;2274:193-206. doi: 10.1007/978-1-0716-1258-3_17. Fluorescence (FL)-guided detection of cancer is one of the most promising approaches to achieve intraoperative assessment of surgical margins. Enzymes, such as aminopeptidase, carboxypeptidase, and glycosidase, whose activities are increased in cancer, have attracted great interest as imaging targets for rapid and sensitive visualization of cancerous tissues with fluorescent probes. Activatable probes, which are initially nonfluorescent but become strongly fluorescent upon rapid one-step cleavage of their substrate moiety by the target enzyme, are especially promising for practical clinical application during surgical or endoscopic procedures due to the highly amplified FL change generated by enzyme-catalyzed turnover at lesion sites. Here, we describe robust protocols for using activatable fluorescent probes targeting cancer-associated enzyme activities to visualize cultured cancer cells, metastatic cancer in a mouse model, and cancerous lesions in surgical specimens from patients.
Philadelphia, PANewswise

Low on Antibodies, Blood Cancer Patients Can Fight off COVID-19 with T Cells

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—Antibodies aren’t the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19 — T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells may provide new insights on tumor biology

Oncotarget published "Effect of cell microenvironment on the drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells" which reported that this study aimed to investigate whether Hepatocellular Cancer (HCC) cells cultured in more native conditions have an altered phenotype and drug sensitivity compared to those cultured in standard conditions. Six HCC cell lines...
Cancerlabroots.com

Engineering Faster, More Agile T Cell Cancer Fighters

Cell therapies use engineered T cells extracted from the patient’s own immune system to rally an attack on tumors. Such immunotherapies have been successful for treating “liquid cancers” such as leukemia, but the physical characteristics of solid tumors make them difficult for engineered cytotoxic T cells to infiltrate and eliminate these masses.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Effects of berberine on circular RNA expression profiles in human gastric cancer cells.

Background: Berberine has been demonstrated to have anticancer effects against gastric cancer (GC), but the mechanism of these actions is unclear. Objectives: To explore the impact of berberine on circular RNA (circRNA) expression profiles in GC and investigate the potential molecular mechanisms associated with circRNAs in GC. Methods: AGS and...
CancerNature.com

Cancer stem cells in the gut have a bad influence on neighbouring cells

Malignant stem cells in the gut secrete factors that promote the differentiation of neighbouring stem cells, thereby aiding the replacement of normal stem cells by those with cancer-promoting mutations. Shi Biao Chia 0 &. Shi Biao Chia. Shi Biao Chia is in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University...
Cancertribuneledgernews.com

CAR T-cell therapy trials for cancer treatment begin in Mumbai

CAR T-cells (chimeric antigen receptor T-cells) are cells that are genetically engineered to produce an artificial T-cell receptor, which is widely used in developed nations for immunotherapy during cancer treatment. But the technology is not available in India yet. A team of researchers from the bioscience and bioengineering department of...
CancerSilicon Republic

New research collaboration will explore ‘natural killer cell’ cancer therapies

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin will team up with Galway-based ONK Therapeutics to explore the metabolic reprogramming and engineering of natural killer cells. An Irish collaborative research project has been awarded a large grant to explore improved cancer therapies. Galway-based ONK Therapeutics will team up with researchers in Trinity College...
Cancertargetedonc.com

CAR T Cells Have Reshaped the Hematologic Cancer Landscape

Michael Bishop, MD, a professor of medicine and director of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Program at The University of Chicago Medicine, discusses the different settings where chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy are used. Bishop thinks CAR T-cell therapy made a significant impact upon patient care. CAR T cells are...