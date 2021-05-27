Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft uncovered a massive malware e-mail campaign — How to avoid it

By Sean Riley
laptopmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Windows 10 is often in the limelight as the target of the latest malware or ransomware, it certainly isn't for a lack of effort on the part of Microsoft. Microsoft's Security Intelligence team was the latest to uncover a serious threat. StrRAT is a remote access trojan (that's what the RAT stands for) that can steal passwords and credentials using a Java-based attack through malicious PDF attachments (via BGR).

www.laptopmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malware#Microsoft 365#Email Account#Hackers#Ransomware#Microsoft Corp#Email Attachments#Security Intelligence#Java#Bgr#Strrat#Malicious Pdf Attachments#Passwords#Browser Credentials#Files#Remote Access#Best Laptop Deals#Attacks#Keystrokes#Payment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
News Break
Windows 10
Related
FIFACNET

Hackers hit EA, steal source code for FIFA 21 and more

Hackers tapped into servers at Electronic Arts on Thursday, making off with key game files for popular titles, including FIFA 21. The data is now reportedly up for sale on the dark web. The hackers claim to have made off with 780GB of data from EA servers, including the source...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

DOJ charges Latvian national for helping develop the Trickbot malware | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The Department of Justice has charged Alla Witte, a Latvian national also known as Max, who’s accused of being part of the Trickbot Group that deployed the notorious Trickbot malware. Witte allegedly helped develop the malware and wrote code related to its control and deployment, as well as code enabling ransomware payments. According to the DOJ, the ransomware-related code Max wrote would tell people that they need to purchase special software through a Bitcoin address controlled by the Trickbot Group to decrypt their files.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

New ransomware: CISA warns over FiveHands file-encrypting malware variant | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned organizations to be cautious of a relatively new ransomware variant called FiveHands. FiveHands ransomware has been around since January 2021, but CISA said it was “aware of a recent, successful cyberattack against an organization” using this strain of file-encrypting malware.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Fortinet : Phishing Malware Hijacks Bitcoin Addresses and Delivers New Agent Tesla Variant | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Impact: Sensitive Information Collection from Victim’s Device. FortiGuard Labs recently captured a fresh phishing campaign in which a Microsoft Excel document attached to a spam email downloaded and executed several pieces of VBscript code. This malware is used to hijack bitcoin address information and deliver a new variant of Agent Tesla onto the victim’s device.
Businesswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Shell Subsidiary Accused of Avoiding Taxes on $315 Billion Profit

If you want to make a profit in the tech industry, you must make a great product like an iPhone or Google Search, and then find ways to not pay your taxes. If you are Microsoft, you can corner the enterprise market, grow cloud services… and not pay your taxes. And that’s what it seems Microsoft has been doing with $315 billion of profit it moved through Bermuda.
InternetThe Windows Club

How to block a website in Microsoft Edge

This tutorial shows you how to block a website in Microsoft Edge. Although there is no native feature to block a website in Edge – except in Edge Kids Mode – as of now, you can still block a website that you don’t want to visit. It is especially helpful to avoid viewing websites with malicious or inappropriate content. In this article, I am going to mention two methods to block a website in Microsoft Edge.
SoftwareZDNet

This is how attackers bypass Microsoft's AMSI anti-malware scanning protection

Researchers have outlined the most popular tools and techniques used by threat actors to try and bypass Microsoft's Antimalware Scan Interface (AMSI). Making its debut in 2015, AMSI is a vendor-agnostic interface designed to integrate anti-malware products on a Windows machine and better protect end users, supporting features including scan request correlation and content source URL/IP reputation checks.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Mac malware could take over your laptop with a single Microsoft Office file | #macos | #macsecurity

You don’t normally think of Macs being vulnerable to Microsoft security flaws, but that’s exactly what seems to have happened regarding a weakness in macOS 10.15 Catalina. Patrick Wardle, famous (or notorious) for finding several serious vulnerabilities in Macs over the past decade, explained in a blog post on August 4 that a remote hacker could take total control of a Mac simply by getting the user to open a booby-trapped Microsoft Office file.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

How are anti-malware tools different from regular antivirus?

You may have heard the terms antivirus and anti-malware bandied about here and there in reference to different pieces of security software, and found this confusing. That's entirely understandable. Aren’t these the same thing, more or less? Isn’t malware something that an antivirus attempts to keep off your PC anyway?...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

GitHub: Here’s how we’re changing our rules around malware and software vulnerability research | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Microsoft-owned GitHub has updated its policies on sharing malware and exploits on the site to better support security researchers sharing so-called “dual use” software — or software that can be used for security research but which may be used to attack networks. It admits the language it previously used was...
Public Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Microsoft sues over trademark to stop COVID-19 hacking campaign | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Microsoft said Tuesday that it’s taken legal action to stop a widespread COVID-19-related hacking campaign. The lawsuit, unsealed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, allowed the tech giant to take control of domains that hackers were using to trick their victims.
Computerssecurityintelligence.com

Fake Microsoft Store and Spotify Ads Lead to Ficker Malware

People tend to be less guarded when they’re dealing with something familiar. Digital attackers know this, which explains why they set up malware behind ads pretending to be for Microsoft Store products and Spotify. Bleeping Computer learned from ESET that the attackers were using malicious advertisements as part of their...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

IceWarp Wins over Microsoft to Deliver E-Mail Infrastructure for Malaysian Government

PRAGUE (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. IceWarp, a global messaging and collaboration solutions provider, is delighted to announce a new customer in Malaysia after a project involving migration of 350,000 mailboxes from the competing Microsoft Exchange platform. MAMPU is one of the prominent government agencies in Malaysia responsible for the modernization of public administration across federal, state, and local government bodies. IceWarp met all its requirements for a comprehensive communications platform based on open standards and interoperable with existing clients that would add efficiencies to reduce costs.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

New malware targets Windows containers, says threat report | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

IT administrators with cloud resources are being warned new malware has been discovered targeting Windows containers. In a report issued Monday, researcher Daniel Prizmant of Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 threat intelligence division, dubbed the new threat Siloscape. Its main purpose is to open a backdoor into poorly configured Kubernetes clusters in order to run malicious containers.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

PC is in danger – Virus, Trojan, Spyware, and Malware Removal Help | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Scan result of Farbar Recovery Scan Tool (FRST) (x64) Version: 09-06-2021. Ran by deval (administrator) on LAPTOP-4KJI0R9D (HP HP Laptop 15-dw2xxx) (09-06-2021 11:19:43) Platform: Windows 10 Home Version 2004 19041.985 (X64) Language: English (United States) Default browser: Edge. Boot Mode: Normal. ==================== Processes (Whitelisted) =================. (If an entry is included...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Infoblox reveals malware campaigns tracked in Q1 2021 | #phishing | #scams

Craig Sanderson, Vice President of Security Products at Infoblox Security Solutions, discusses the Infoblox Q1 2021 Cyberthreat Intelligence Report and tells us: “Threat actors will both innovate, adjust and sustain proven methods as 2021 unfolds.”. The Infoblox Q1 2021 Cyberthreat Intelligence Report provides original research and insight into threats we...
WorldThe Hacker News

Experts Uncover Yet Another Chinese Spying Campaign Aimed at Southeast Asia

An ongoing cyber-espionage operation with suspected ties to China has been found targeting a Southeast Asian government to deploy spyware on Windows systems while staying under the radar for more than three years. "In this campaign, the attackers utilized the set of Microsoft Office exploits and loaders with anti-analysis and...
Softwaretrends1news.com

Microsoft Teams update helps you avoid being overloaded with alerts • ALi2DAY

Microsoft is developing a new feature for collaboration platform Teams that give users more control over how they receive push notifications. according to an new entry to the company’s product roadmap, users will soon be able to receive notifications via teams itself or the native Windows Notification Center when a message arrives.