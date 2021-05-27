Microsoft uncovered a massive malware e-mail campaign — How to avoid it
While Windows 10 is often in the limelight as the target of the latest malware or ransomware, it certainly isn't for a lack of effort on the part of Microsoft. Microsoft's Security Intelligence team was the latest to uncover a serious threat. StrRAT is a remote access trojan (that's what the RAT stands for) that can steal passwords and credentials using a Java-based attack through malicious PDF attachments (via BGR).www.laptopmag.com