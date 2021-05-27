Cancel
Chicago Bears Classic: Hester's Third Quarter vs. Denver (2007)

Cover picture for the articleThis was an improbable victory in an otherwise forgettable season. (I remember watching this game live with Noah at Smith’s in Park Slope.) Also fun to see the Cutler-Marshall connection while it was still in Denver. Hester’s third quarter should be enough to get him into the Hall of Fame.

