Chicago Bears Classic: Hester’s Third Quarter vs. Denver (2007)

Kenny Mayne’s last SportsCenter appearance left us with something we’ll play until the internet ceases to exist:. • Aaron Rodgers said some stuff on SportsCenter last night. And before we dive into it, I’d like to introduce the concept of kayfabe. In professional wrestling, kayfabe breaks the fourth wall in portraying a staged bit as something that’s happening in reality. And when kayfabe and reality blend, that’s when the pro wrestling stuff is at its best. I think we saw a little kayfabe last night in Rodgers’ comments. Because, sure, there’s reason for Rodgers to have beef with how things are going in Green Bay. But by handling it the way he has to this point, it blends his disgruntled state with a reality that there’s a chance this can be cleaned up by the start of the year. Honestly, Vince McMahon’s writers could learn some lessons here.