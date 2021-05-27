What Happened to Shea Hicks Whitfield on “Bargain Block”?

Of all the TV shows that are coming to a permanent close in 2021, one of the biggest surprises has to be CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which is being sent up the (Mississippi) river after Season 7. Even beyond the tropey jokes about NCIS dramas staying on the air for all eternity, the Scott Bakula-fronted crime drama managed to earn reasonably consistent numbers across its various time-slot changes over the years. And that core fanbase is part of the reason why even Bakula himself was taken aback by the cancellation news when it dropped.