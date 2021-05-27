Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

US: Nintendo Download for 27th May 2021

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. World’s End Club – The “Go-Getters Club,” a group of misfit students from all over Japan, find themselves trapped in a strange theme park during a class trip. In order to unravel the mystery of their circumstances and find an escape, they must take part in a “Game of Fate” that will test their bonds of friendship. With colorful visuals, charming characters, accessible gameplay and a compelling story, World’s End Club will captivate new and experienced players alike. World’s End Club will be available on May 28.

mynintendonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Life#New Nintendo 3ds#Nintendo 3ds#Dungeon Master#Time Magic#Wii U#Regina Mac World#Monster World#Nintendo Of America#Time Empress#Nintendo Eshop Sales#Destiny Demo#Pre Order Today#Destiny Launches#Accessible Gameplay#Classic Jrpgs#Pre Orders#Ninja Gaiden#Ninja God#Indie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamestechzimo.com

Nintendo Switch Pro may be the successor to Switch console, hints Amazon leak

Fans are deliberately waiting for Nintendo Switch Pro to surface soon. As we all are aware the Nintendo switch is vigorously popular among fans worldwide. Nintendo Switch Pro can come any time soon in this year. But fans are so desperate that they have flooded the web with similar posts asking about its various details. And to this, every day some new leaks and reporting are coming regarding the same, But how many of them are actually genuine? Well, we have listed all the valid fact checks here about it covering its release date, its pros, and cons. So just keep scrolling and discover here everything about it.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Pure Nintendo Review Recap – May, 2021

A quiet month from the PN team, but what we don’t have in quantity we make up for in quality. A number of high-scoring games make up our 19 reviews in May. _____________________________________________________________________________. Enjoy PN’s review output? Consider subscribing to our magazine via Patreon. It has interviews, previews, reviews, and...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Nintendo Monthly Rewind – May 2021

A new Nintendo Monthly Rewind video has gone up for May 2021. Fans can catch up on various news, including the announcement of Game Builder Garage, Pokemon release dates, Zelda & Loftwing amiibo, and more. Here’s the full video:
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

New Nintendo Switch releases (May 31 – June 5, 2021)

More than 30 new games are released on the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. But are any of them worth playing?. Let’s start with Freecell Solitaire Collection? Probably not. What about Donuts ‘n’ Justice? Also, not likely. Pyre on Fire? Erm, no. And puzzle game Find 10 Differences? Give me...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Shares Its May eShop Highlights

We're at the end of another month, and May brought some rather fun games to our charming little Switch systems. A number in our team have been solving the mysteries in both Famicom Detective Club titles, while Miitopia picked up on the strong momentum - and excitement over its Mii creation tools - to have a pretty good launch.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Nintendo Reportedly Not Waiting for E3 to Show Switch Pro, Reveal May Come This Week

The E3 season is rapidly approaching, but could we see Nintendo’s next hardware before then? It seems the answer may be “yes.” We’ve already heard rumors a Switch Pro (or whatever it ends up being called) announcement is “imminent,” and now noted insider Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker is wading into the fray. Baker typically covers Microsoft stuff, but he’ll occasionally chime in on Nintendo as well, and according to him the big Switch Pro reveal may be happening as soon as this Thursday, although this is Nintendo, so plans could change.
Video GamesThe Verge

Microsoft mistake suggests PS5 or Nintendo Switch may support more Dolby tech

On Monday, Microsoft published a now-deleted blog post on Xbox Wire France that claimed Dolby Vision and Atmos will be Xbox console exclusives for two years. (You can read a cached version of the blog here.) On Tuesday, however, Microsoft said the post had inaccurate information and that there actually isn’t an exclusivity deal in place.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

Nintendo Life eShop Selects - May 2021 - Feature - Nintendo Life

SAMSUNG has given smartphone and tablet owners an extra three months before it will begin pruning photos, videos and documents from its servers as it prepares to shut down Samsung Cloud later this summer. TechRadar. 23 hours ago. There’s a cost investment. Forbes. 23 hours ago. Something curious has been...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Here are the top 20 Nintendo Switch eShop games for Japan in May 2021

Nintendo updated its download rankings to show the top 20 Nintendo Switch games that sold the most on the Japan eShop in May 2021. Monster Hunter Rise charted at #1 for a third month straight since its launch in March. At #2, we have Rune Factory 5, which debuted in Japan on May 20 and impressively took the top spot from Monster Hunter Rise for a few days. Even more impressive is that Rune Factory 5 finished in second place with only 11 days remaining in May. At #3, it was last month’s #2 in New Pokémon Snap, followed by Among Us at #4 and Miitopia, another recent release, at #5 for May 2021.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

[Japan] Nintendo eShop: Top 20 for May 27th – June 2nd, 2021 (Switch, 3DS)

01./00. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] {5 478 Yen} (35% off until June 9th) 02./04. – Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Special: Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!~ (Arc System Works) [25.6.2020] {500 Yen} (80% off until June 2nd) 03./00. – Dragon Quest...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

US: Nintendo eShop releases for 10th June

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Game Builder Garage – Have you ever dreamed of building your own video games? Game Builder Garage is a great place to start! Learn game design and programming step-by-step from lessons developed by the minds at Nintendo. You’ll get help from a cast of Nodon – creatures that live inside your Nintendo Switch system! They’re in charge of programming tasks like moving your character, pressing buttons and adding sound effects. With the helpful Nodon at hand, you’ll learn how to create a tag game, kart racer and alien blaster … and that’s just the beginning of your game-design journey! Exchange codes with friends who also have Game Builder Garage to share your games, or download their games, too, and study how they built their creations for more inspiration. Game Builder Garage will be available June 11.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Review - A Weathered Old Ninja

This master collection hopes to make Ninja Gaiden relevant again in 2021. But for a game that really shows its age, is it a series worth revisiting?. The review is based on the PC version. It's also relevant to XONE, PS4, Switch version(s). PROS:. Enhanced visuals. Combat is still as...