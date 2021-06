Wynn Offers Status Match for Caesars Rewards and Mlife. Wynn Rewards is currently offering a rare status match, which can get you some extra perks and benefits if you enjoy casinos or just the casual trip to one of its locations. Wynn Rewards is the loyalty program of Wynn and Encore casinos. This status match offer must be done in person, as reported by TravelZork. So before we go any further, you must do this in Las Vegas and likely in Boston as well.