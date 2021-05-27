Cancel
Business

Apple's Wearables Shipments Increasing, but Losing Market Share to Smaller Competitors

By Hartley Charlton
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's shipments of wearables continued to grow year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, but the company lost overall market share to smaller rivals, according to newly-published IDC data. Companies shipped a total of 104.6 million units in the first quarter of this year, marking a 34.4 percent increase from...

