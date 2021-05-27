Japan: Rune Factory 5 is No.1 this week, Miitopia No.2, and Switch family sells 99K
This week’s Japanese software and hardware sales have come through thanks to Famitsu. Nintendo continues its domination in Japan with the Switch family once again the best-selling systems selling 99,118 units between Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite platforms. This week’s No.1 is the latest entry in the Rune Factory franchise from Marvelous titled, Rune Factory 5. Here’s the best-sellers in Japan for the period of 17th May 2021 to 23rd May 2021:mynintendonews.com