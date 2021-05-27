Cancel
Japan: Rune Factory 5 is No.1 this week, Miitopia No.2, and Switch family sells 99K

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Japanese software and hardware sales have come through thanks to Famitsu. Nintendo continues its domination in Japan with the Switch family once again the best-selling systems selling 99,118 units between Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite platforms. This week’s No.1 is the latest entry in the Rune Factory franchise from Marvelous titled, Rune Factory 5. Here’s the best-sellers in Japan for the period of 17th May 2021 to 23rd May 2021:

mynintendonews.com
Related
Video GamesLaFollette Press

Why bring ‘Miitopia’ to Switch?

In typical Nintendo fashion, the legendary Japanese gaming company has made a decision that makes absolutely no sense to fans, and this time, it’s bringing the 2017 3DS game “Miitopia” to the Switch. Unlike a lot of outspoken, angry fans on Twitter, Switch ports of older games don’t bother me,...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Video: Nintendo Minute do the It’s Mii Challenge in Miitopia Switch

Believe it or not, the Nintendo Minute series has gotten an early episode this week. Normally, Kit and Krysta release episodes on Friday, but they have decided to make an uncommon exception. In this week’s episode, Kit and Krysta check out the recently released Nintendo Switch version of Miitopia, but this time, they’re not alone.
Video GamesKotaku

Miitopia On Switch Completely Ate My Weekend

I had things to do this weekend that weren’t running through endless random encounters in the console port of a ridiculous four-year-old 3DS role-playing game. The problem I encountered was that none of those other things were as simple and easy as picking up my Pro Controller and popping back into Miitopia for a battle or two dozen.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Rune Factory 5: latest set of screenshots

Rune Factory 5 has been available for nearly a week in Japan, but there’s still no sign of a release date for Europe and North America. However, with E3 just around the corner, it’s most likely a matter of days before we know when the long awaited new entry in the Rune Factory will launch outside Japan!
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Miitopia Switch has been updated to version 1.0.3

The Nintendo Switch version of Miitopia hasn’t been out for a week yet, but that has never stopped Nintendo from releasing updates to their games. The first updates released for a game are usually the most important, as they address any major bugs that may have been found, enhance some already-implemented features with added compatibility to certain things, and more.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Rune Factory 5: more Software updates in the works

Last week, the long-awaited Rune Factory 5 was finally released in Japan. While Marvelous did release a Day One Update alongside it (check out this page for the patch notes), it looks like a significant number of bugs and other issues did manage to slip through. Today, Marvelous have announced...
Video GamesDestructoid

Review: Miitopia

It feels like just yesterday that I was using StreetPass to accumulate an endless amount of Mii friends. Remember Everybody Votes? Ah, we're past our nostalgia limit for the day. It's time to look to the future! Or the past, in the case of Miitopia on Switch. Miitopia (3DS, Switch...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Nintendo Switch Was the Best-Selling Console in the US in April 2021

The NPD Group has released hardware sales data for the US for the month of April 2021 (via ResetEra), and the Nintendo Switch, as it generally tends to, has topped the charts once again. Nintendo’s hybrid platform was the best-selling console for the month in terms of both unit and dollar sales, and remains the US’ best-selling console for all of 2021 as well.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Bandai Namco Dates Family Trainer Switch Workout Game

With the Nintendo Switch’s Ring Fit Adventure being one of the hottest selling gaming items of recent years, you would have expected the home workout/gaming crossover floodgates to have been opened. Surprisingly, that largely hasn’t happened aside from Fitness Boxing, but one title that wants to turn us into a...
ComicsAnime News Network

Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2021 (First Half)

Demon Slayer sells 26.4 million, Jujutsu Kaisen sells 23.8 million, followed by Tokyo Revengers, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man. Kimetsu no Yaiba Gotouge Koyoharu Gashū -Ikuseisо̄-, the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba art book (pictured right), ranked #1 on the general book ranking chart with 470,183 copies sold. Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Ao- (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Blue) was #5 with 356,302 copies sold, and Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Aka- (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Red) was #7 with 319,557 copies sold. The television anime's third official characters book ranked #11 with 260,596 copies. Thanks to these and other books, Gotouge was the top author on the general book ranking chart with 1,146,042 copies.
Video Gamesvoonze.com

Nintendo Switch Pro could be presented this week

The Nintendo Switch Pro has become the topic of the moment. We recently saw that Amazon Mexico listed it by mistake, and we explained that these types of early listings are important because, in most cases, they confirm that a certain product that has not yet been really announced it is very close to reaching the market.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Miitopia Switch Update Adds Nintendo Power-Up Band Support

Nintendo has rolled out the third update for Miitopia in less than a week, so what's the reason this time? It better be good!. For once it's not just stability or minor fixes, this update adds support for the Nintendo Power-Up Band, which doubles as an amiibo. According to the patch notes for Version 1.0.3, if you show the Power-Up Band to a Nintendo fan, you will get a character outfit.
Retailtechraptor.net

[Updated] New Nintendo Switch Reportedly Being Revealed This Week

New Nintendo Switch pre-orders are reportedly going live later this week following an anticipated — but not yet announced — Nintendo Direct presentation in advance of E3 2021. Rumors and reports of a new Nintendo Switch console have been floating around as early as January 2020. Several analysts predicted that...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

RPG Chroma Quaternion hitting Switch next week

Kemco is about to publish its latest RPG on Switch. Chroma Quaternion, developed by Exe-Create, has been announced for a June 3 release. Here’s some information about the game plus a trailer:. A quest around four kingdoms, colored by the seasons!. In a world with four kingdoms, each colored by...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

New Switch Games Dropping The First Week of June

A new month brings Nintendo new possibilities in terms of fresh games arriving on Switch. What kind of gamer will find their interest picked with the latest selection of titles dropping on the console this week? Check the list down below or proceed to the official site to find the full-length selection of projects arriving in the near future.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Nintendo Switch reportedly passes 20 million units sold in Japan

The Nintendo Switch has reportedly passed yet another sales milestone, selling more than 20 million units in Japan. The current line of Switch devices has sold an estimated 20,018,278 units since its launch on March 3, 2017, with around 16 million being the traditional Switch console, and the remaining four million the newer Switch Lite device, according to Japanese video game news outlet Famitsu.