Helping the most vulnerable: Kids in foster care

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn any given day in the U.S., there are more than 400,000 children in foster care. About 30,000 of these children are right here in Texas. Close to 8,000 of these children are in the Harris County region alone. You likely interact with children in foster care or their current caregivers in your daily life, in clinic for those in pediatrics, or within your community or places of worship. May is National Foster Care Month, a time to recognize that we can each play a part in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.

