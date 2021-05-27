Cancel
Episode 252: The Final Episode: How Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola Reimagines History; Protesters Reflect On The Year That Changed Us

By Lily Tyson
nenc.news
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the final episode of NEXT, Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola talks about the evolution of her poetry, and how she uses futurism to reimagine history. Plus, protesters reflect on what has changed — or not — in the year since George Floyd’s murder. We also speak with band members of Lake Street Dive about their latest album, “Obviously.” And finally, to mark the end of NEXT, Executive Editor Vanessa de la Torre joins us to explain what’s ahead for the New England News Collaborative.

nenc.news
The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) sure has a lot of explaining to do. There’s speculation that the beautiful blonde may have faked her DNA and cancer tests in order to dupe the two men that are in her life right now: Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). But if there’s anything that we’ve learned about life in Genoa City, it’s that you can’t lie for too long and think that you’ll get away with it. Here’s what you need to know.