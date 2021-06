Mariah Carey reportedly broke with Jay-Roc Z’s Nation management after a “explosive meeting that did not go well at all,” according to a report from British tabloid The Sun published over the weekend. According to The Sun, Carey is working on a new album and is looking for new representation. However, Mariah herself put an end to the rumor this morning on Twitter, referencing her longstanding business partner Jay-Z and uploading a clip from their 1999 duet “Heartbreaker” to remind fans of how deep their cooperation goes.