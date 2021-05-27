CSU Rams Football Home Opener Moved To Primetime
If you're like me and counting the days until the Colorado State football hits the field and even better...we can be INSIDE the stadium watching them....great news. According to CSU Football, their opening game against South Dakota State has been moved up one day to Friday Night September 3 to accommodate a national television audience as the game with be broadcast with CBS Sports. The game is now scheduled for an 7PM local kickoff.power1029noco.com