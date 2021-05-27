Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

CSU Rams Football Home Opener Moved To Primetime

By A.J.
Posted by 
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're like me and counting the days until the Colorado State football hits the field and even better...we can be INSIDE the stadium watching them....great news. According to CSU Football, their opening game against South Dakota State has been moved up one day to Friday Night September 3 to accommodate a national television audience as the game with be broadcast with CBS Sports. The game is now scheduled for an 7PM local kickoff.

power1029noco.com
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Colorado Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State University#Cbs Sports#American Football#Colorado State Rams#Home Game#Home Field#Primetime Television#Csu Football#Cbs Sports#Sec#Vanderbilt#The Game#Tickets#Canvas Stadium#National Television#Green#Hits#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Eagles Name New President, Alternate Governor: Brian Petrovek

The Colorado Eagles are announcing some big changes as their season comes to a close: namely, a new face leading the charge. In a press release, the Colorado Eagles made the official announcement that Brian Petrovek, formerly CEO and alternate governor for the AHL’s Stockton Heat, will be the new president and alternate governor of the Colorado Eagles.