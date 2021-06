Following the release of their blistering first single from the upcoming debut album “Redemption”, Georgia hard-rockers The CEO are out with their latest single and lyric video for “Behind These Eyes.” Drums and bass lock in at the start to create the track’s galloping and swinging heartbeat, immediately invoking shades of past groove metal greats. Layered guitars immediately create a shimmering soundscape before crashing into the hooky and brutal main riff. At the crux of the track, lead singer and lyricist Mack Mullins reflects on how failed opportunities can lead to bigger and better ones, as he sings “this setback’s a setup, and I’m standing tall.” Check out the lyric video below.