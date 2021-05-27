Soundscape.social merges video games and concerts for an interactive virtual music experience
In the era of social distancing, in-person concerts were one of the first large-scale events to be delayed or cancelled. Many musicians took to livestreams or pre-recorded concerts to continue interactions with their fans, but University of Pittsburgh PhD students Pat Healy and Hannah Standiford have created a new way to listen with music virtually that reinserts the interactivity and spaciality of in-person concerts into the experience.www.pghcitypaper.com