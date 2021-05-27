SEIA Launches New Network to Advocate for Energy Storage
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says it is launching a new venture to prioritize energy storage across policy advocacy, membership, research and events. The venture, called the Storage Advocacy Network, will be a formal branch of SEIA and serve as a national and state advocacy voice for energy storage. Storage is a multibillion-dollar piece of the cleantech sector but companies need strong policy leadership to make sure they can maximize their growth in the solar sector and beyond.solarindustrymag.com