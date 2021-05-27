Cancel
SEIA Launches New Network to Advocate for Energy Storage

By Matthew Mercure
solarindustrymag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says it is launching a new venture to prioritize energy storage across policy advocacy, membership, research and events. The venture, called the Storage Advocacy Network, will be a formal branch of SEIA and serve as a national and state advocacy voice for energy storage. Storage is a multibillion-dollar piece of the cleantech sector but companies need strong policy leadership to make sure they can maximize their growth in the solar sector and beyond.

