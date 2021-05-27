SEIA Launches New Network to Advocate for Energy Storage

For those of us active in the power delivery business, it’s hard not to be reminded daily how important our jobs are delivering reliable, affordable and clean electric power. Our industry is taking more heat for climate change (pun intended) than any other industry. In the wake of several weather events that are becoming more frequent and severe – which wreak havoc on our power grids – we must accept the reality and the challenge. In any case, we now own the problem and will own a greater share of it as more and more industries convert from oil, natural gas and gasoline to electricity. Southern California Edison, for example, expects to see a 60% increase in demand for electricity by 2045. When we think about sustainability, we should consider it holistically to meet clean energy standards and avoid the costly realities of efficiencies ignored.