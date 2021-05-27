Foresthill High School student Kelly Cantrell places 2nd in writing contest
Kelly Cantrell of Foresthill High School placed second in the 2021 Caring for Our Watersheds writing contest for her proposal “Replacing Broom with Blooms.”. She proposed removing an invasive non-native species, Scotch Broom, from a section of the school campus, re-plant the area with native species to attract pollinators and add signage to educate on invasive species and native pollinators. Invasive species can out-compete native plants, reduce biodiversity and alter habitat.goldcountrymedia.com