At 17 years old, Willa Amai is already living out her dreams. Not only that, but she uses her voice and platform for the greater good, speaking on her own personal mental health issues in hopes of inspiring others to feel okay about theirs as well. The Los Angeles native has been writing songs since 9 years old, and at 12 years she met multi-platinum award-winning, Grammy-nominated producer, Linda Perry… and the rest is history. “When listening to music, all I want to do is close my eyes and wait for the chord, melody or lyric that makes my heart ache. Willa Amai’s music breaks my heart in all the best ways possible…”