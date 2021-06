My dream summer would be spending time with friends and family. For the summer I look forward to start going out to restaurants and going to see my family after the pandemic. Hopefully I can go to Disney World again because that was a fun experience. The only time I’ve ever been to Disney World is when I was four years old and eight years old. Well last year for me didn’t really go as planned because when the pandemic hit we had to cancel future plans that were made for a long time. Last summer in the year of 2020 we were supposed to go to Washington DC. That year I was surprised that we didn’t go to one of my favorite traditional family vacation that I would have with my Nana and Papa which was the Dixie Stampede.