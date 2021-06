Every year, a new crop of starry-eyed aspiring artists makes its way to Nashville, each one hoping their small-town success will translate with much larger audiences. They take jobs that allow them time to focus on crafting new music and hope for viral success on outlets like TikTok, YouTube and Spotify. They chase publishing deals and record deals, and spend their time at writers’ rounds or co-writing sessions, hellbent on writing the next Big Hit.