MRL Replay | 5-27

kiss951.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDo you have premonitions? One listener did! War...

kiss951.com

kiss951.com

After The Show Wrap Party | 10-20

MRL Replay | 10-20 01:17:10 Download 6 hours ago. Enjoy listening to three friends bust some cheaters in the morning…we’ve got you covered. With the MRL Show’s War Of The Roses, we get down and personal with couples who think their significant other is up to something sneaky… Who will be in hot water today? Guess you’ll just have to listen to find out!
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Angel Brinks' baby father, Love and Hip Hop's Roccstar

Best known for appearing on Basketball Wives LA, Angel Brinks is a fashion designer and businesswoman as well as a reality TV star. She first rose to fame on Basketball Wives LA season 4 as she dated NBA player Tyreke Evans. Now, it appears that Angel has moved on with someone new and is settling down already! Let’s find out more about the 38-year-old boutique owner…
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ricky Gervais says in a podcast he wants to live to see youngsters called out for not being 'woke enough'

Ricky Gervais believes youngsters will start getting called out for not being "woke" enough just as many others have been in recent years. The comedian was joined by neuroscientist Sam Harris on his "Absolutely Mental" podcast, and during their conversation, the pair peeled back the layers on current ideologies that could or won’t survive the next wave of generational social constructs.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids

Watch: Blake Lively Accuses Paparazzi of Stalking Her Kids. Blake Lively is once again taking a stand against paparazzi. The actress, who is mom to daughters James, Inez and Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds, took to Instagram with a very candid comment on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account, which posted a photo of the couple with their three children. The post has since been deleted.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pregnant Freida Pinto's embroidered wedding dress has Kate Middleton written all over it

Actress Freida Pinto, 37, surprised fans when she revealed she had a "perfect" wedding at the Honda Center in Anaheim during the coronavirus lockdown. The pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cory Tran, announced the exciting news on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared a look at her incredible wedding dress. Speaking of their California wedding, the Slumdog Millionaire star said: "I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."
CELEBRITIES

