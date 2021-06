The Hops take three-of-five games from the Dust Devils and head to Eugene for six games with the Ems.Mother Nature, while seemingly not a fan of baseball of late, seems to be a fan of the Hillsboro Hops. Hillsboro won its second straight High-A West series this past weekend due in part to an unseasonably wet weekend at Ron Tonkin Field. The June 12 game versus Tri-City was suspended in the top of the fifth inning due to wet conditions. Upon its completion Sunday, the win, coupled with the cancellation of Sunday's originally scheduled game as the result of rain,...