The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team dropped their third contest of the week when they traveled to Mount Pleasant Tuesday, falling to the previously winless Panthers 4-0. Mount Pleasant got on the board in the first with a single run on two hits and a Mid-Prairie error. The score stayed at 1-0 Panthers until the fifth when Mount Pleasant put together a two out rally that saw five straight hitters reach and three insurance runs cross the plate. With the lead now at 4-0, the Panthers recorded the last six outs for their first win.