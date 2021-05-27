Cancel
Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

 5 days ago
Earlier this week, Dave Grohl capitalized on a classic Foo Fighters meme when the musician joined Jimmy Fallon as a guest co-host on The Tonight Show. There, the pair performed live what till then only been encapsulated online — Grohl tunefully repeating the truncated line "the best," from the Foos' refrain in 2005's "Best of You," over and over again. Just like the internet meme that can delight and annoy.

Rick Astley gets it. The British pop icon, whose signature 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” spawned one of the all-time best memes in the form of the “Rickroll,” never misses a chance to respond when a fellow musician has a bit of fun with the ubiquitous prank. So when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl sat in as a co-host on The Tonight Show on Monday (May 24) and debuted his spin on a similar meme spawned by one of his band’s hits, the Dave G’Roll, Astley couldn’t help himself.