The Sweetheart City has seen its fair share of changes over the last several years; things come and go, things get renovated. Take a look at these seven examples. I grew up in Loveland and live in Downtown Loveland, so I have seen myriad changes throughout the years. Some changes go way back, some only a few years. We could go back to when the HP plant was in operation in the 70s, with hundreds of employees, to a time when the Outlets at Loveland didn't exist.