LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 1992, the Kentucky women’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championships. The Wildcats head to Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday and they’ll begin competition May 21 at Grayhawk Golf Club. After clinching a spot in the national championship event with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Columbus Regional last Wednesday, the Wildcats will battle 23 other teams in Arizona.