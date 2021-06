Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro. Background/Info: Scars Are Soulless is a project driven by Chip Calise. He has been involved with different projects (like Vigilante) and is busy with Scars Are Soulless for several years now. “Vendetta” was originally written in 2012, but didn’t get an official release until a deal was found with Insane Records. The songs have been mastered and released, “Vendetta” featuring nine tracks.