Severe Weather Outbreak in the Central Plains; Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds in the Northeast

Effective: 2021-05-31 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARATHON COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Mosinee, or 20 miles southwest of Wausau, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Wood, northwestern Portage and south central Marathon Counties, including the following locations... Milladore, Junction City, Rozellville, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Rocky Corners, Blenker, Dewey Marsh Wildlife Area, Dancy and Knowlton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH