Severe Weather Outbreak in the Central Plains; Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds in the Northeast

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN WARD AND NORTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grandfalls, or 16 miles south of Monahans, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. There has been a report on the ground of two inch hail in this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Monahans, Grandfalls, Royalty, Imperial and Imperial Reservoir. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH