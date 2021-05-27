Cancel
Severe Weather Outbreak in the Central Plains; Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds in the Northeast

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA regional outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected across the central Great Plains through tonight. In the East, severe thunderstorms are also possible from portions of Virginia to Maine with mainly a damaging wind threat. A few record high temperatures are also possible across the East today.

Weld County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and South Weld County, Northeast Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-01 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Northeast Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WELD COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Purcell, or 22 miles northeast of Greeley, moving southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kersey, Galeton, Gill, Briggsdale and Barnesville.
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN WARD AND NORTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grandfalls, or 16 miles south of Monahans, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. There has been a report on the ground of two inch hail in this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Monahans, Grandfalls, Royalty, Imperial and Imperial Reservoir. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 15:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-01 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTY At 327 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weldona, or 11 miles northwest of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Weldona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ward by NWS

Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARATHON COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Mosinee, or 20 miles southwest of Wausau, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Wood, northwestern Portage and south central Marathon Counties, including the following locations... Milladore, Junction City, Rozellville, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Rocky Corners, Blenker, Dewey Marsh Wildlife Area, Dancy and Knowlton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Toyah Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH