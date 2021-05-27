Cancel
Memorial Day Gas Prices Are the Highest in Seven Years and Could Stay High All Summer

By Patti Domm, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGasoline prices are the highest for a Memorial Day holiday weekend since 2014. Prices are expected to range around $3 and stay elevated through the summer, as Americans get on the road resuming normal activities and taking driving holidays. The Colonial Pipeline outage earlier this month is over, but there...

www.nbcsandiego.com
Texas State
Trafficthebalance.com

Just in Time for Summer, Gas Prices Are Rising Again

That’s how much the average price of a gallon of gas has risen nationwide this year—a 37% increase—amid a recent runup in oil prices. The average pump price was $3.08 a gallon Monday, up from $2.25 at the start of 2021, data from AAA showed. Last week, as crude oil prices hit $70 a barrel for the first time since 2018, the average rose 3 cents per gallon, ticking up noticeably after a brief reprieve. In May, the average crossed $3 for the first time since 2014.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures settle at highest since October; U.S. oil prices post a rally for the week

Natural-gas futures rallied on Friday, buoyed by warmer weather forecasts that are likely to boost demand for the commodity from power generators. "Demand is variable, with low load demand expected to persist through the weekend amid milder conditions, but then reverse higher next week with the return of hotter conditions," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. July natural gas rose 15 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at nearly $3.30 per million British thermal units. That was the highest front-month contract settlement since Oct. 30 of last year. Prices rose about 6.4% for the week, FactSet data show. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, posted gains for the session, ending the week roughly 7% higher after the IEA forecast a return to pre-COVID global oil demand levels by the end of next year. July West Texas Intermediate crude rose 62 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $70.91 a barrel, the highest finish since October 2018. For the week, prices gained nearly 1.9%.
Florida Stateusf.edu

Gas Prices In Florida Spike To Highest Levels Since 2014

Floridians are paying more for gas than they have in almost seven years. According to AAA, the average price of gas in the state jumped 12 cents since last week, to $2.97 per gallon. That's around 6 cents more than the previous high this year, back in March. It's also...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices up more than a dollar from 2020, highest in 7 years

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Gas prices in Michigan have reached their highest point since October of 2014, with drivers paying over a dollar more than a year ago. Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.17 per gallon of unleaded gasoline, according to the American Automobile Association. That's up $1.06 compared to this time last year.
Trafficamazingmadison.com

Summer travel and gas prices both increase

As more people hit the road and summer travel in and around the state increases, so are the gas prices. Shawn Steward with Triple “A” South Dakota says prices are much higher than a year ago. Steward says that fuel demand may lead to price spikes and spot shortages in...
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

Gas prices rise in Ithaca as oil prices climb to 2018 highs

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A rise in oil prices means more pain at the pump. According to Triple A, Ithaca drivers are paying an average of three dollars five cents, up two cents from last week. Crude oil rose above 70 dollars a barrel last week for the first time since October 2018.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Oil prices reach highest level in over 2 years as demand rebounds

Oil prices climbed to their highest level in more than two years Monday amid more evidence of increasing demand as the global economy reopens from COVID-19 lockdowns. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, climbed 71 cents to $71.62 a barrel, the highest since October 2018. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 67 cents at $73.36 a barrel, the highest since April 2019.
Yakima, WAPosted by
Mega 99.3

Gas Prices Rise With The Temperatures of Summer

The official start of summer happens on June 20 but the unofficial summer driving season is already underway and gas prices are on the rise again this week. Over the last week Yakima gas prices are up 0.8 cents per gallon selling for an average of $3.49 a gallon. That's a higher price than drivers were paying just a month ago when gas was 9.0 cents cheaper. And gas is now 97.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports the cheapest station in Yakima is priced at $3.06 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.79 a gallon with a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon.
Trafficprofilenewsusa.com

Oil hits its highest price in two years

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil recorded more than 74 dollars for the first time since April 2019. The price of northern marine oil from Brent blend in the futures contracts for August on the London Stock Exchange “ICE” at about 18:15 GMT reached a point of 74.04 dollars per barrel, an increase of about 1.6 percent.
TrafficAugusta Free Press

Gas prices continue to hold steady with arrival of summer

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.93/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Gas prices in Virginia are 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.1 cents per gallon...
Bradford, PABradford Era

Gas prices lower as national average decreases

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are one cent lower this week at $3.248 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Bradford is $3.253; in Brookville, $3.241; in DuBois, $3.235; and in Warren, $3.259. Increasing gasoline stock levels...
TrafficCleveland News - Fox 8

Gas prices continue to rise: Average price raises 2 cents per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents to $3.13 per gallon over the past three weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says crude oil prices rose more during the same period but these hikes weren’t passed on to gasoline consumers.