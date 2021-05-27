Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Parents modify the home literacy environment according to their children's progress in learning to read

sciencecodex.com
 14 days ago

Research across a wide range of languages shows that children's home literacy environment can often predict their language and literacy skills. However few studies, especially for English speaking children, examine how children's development affects what parents do and not just how parents affect their children's development. A new longitudinal study examined such bidirectional relationships between home literacy environment and children's progress in learning to read between grades 1 and 3. Results show that parents adjust their reading activities with their children over time, taking into account the level of difficulty the children are having in learning to read. These findings raise the important possibility that teachers could give more specific guidance to parents to help shape the home literacy environment according to children's progress in learning to read.

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Reading#Reading Comprehension#School Of Education#Longitudinal Study#Educational Psychology#Social Skills#Quality Education#School Education#Free Education#The University Of Alberta#Macquarie University#English#Home Literacy Environment#Literacy Resources#Home Literacy Activities#Emergent Literacy Skills#Parent Activities#Parents#Reading Skills#Teachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsParents Magazine

Creative Ways Parents Can Increase Their Child's Language Skills At Home

During the peak of the pandemic, the most common question asked during my speech therapy sessions was: "If we aren't going anywhere, how do I continue to help my child with their language skills at home?" Parent concerns sky-rocketed as preschools and daycares closed their doors, playdates were canceled, and they were left to juggle working from home, virtual schooling, and many other roles.
KidsThrive Global

Ways to Teach Financial Literacy to Your Children

As a parent, you should begin teaching your children the value of money from a young age. This will help them develop better financial habits long before they become adults. It should involve teaching them the best way to give in addition to developing strong personal spending and saving habits. This guide can help you develop financial maturity in your children.
Family Relationshipscharleskochinstitute.org

New Survey: Parents want their children’s summer back

With millions of Americans receiving vaccines every day, including children as young as 12, summer 2021 is expected to be much more open, eventful and full of opportunities for self-driven exploration than last year’s. And, according to a new YouGov survey commissioned by 50CAN, the Afterschool Alliance, and the Charles Koch Institute, that is just what parents want for their children rather than mandated school programs.
KidsWFMZ-TV Online

Positive Parenting: Learning from errors

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- A fear of failure can hinder academic success. Many students become so focused on avoiding errors that they don’t challenge themselves at school. And now remote learning has amplified this problem for some. But new research shows mistakes may actually be the key to learning.
KidsJournal Review

What parents can do to help their children love reading

The first time I heard the song by Alice Cooper, “School’s out,” it was the same day I had started summer vacation (as a school kid). Remember the feeling of walking out of school knowing June, July and August were free of homework, tests and quizzes?. Yes, it is the...
KidsUNICEF

Supported parents help children thrive

Often exhausted, stressed, and lacking support, parents struggle to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment for their children. And the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional pressure on families. UNICEF, together with partners, and thanks to the support of the LEGO Foundation, is testing a new Caring for the Caregiver training...
Kidsthekashmirimages.com

Effect of online Learning on children

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. We owe a great deal to the physical and social environment in which we grow. Human beings have tremendous capacity to ‘adapt’ to the environment. The home environment in which a baby grows offers opportunities for such changes ‘initiated’ and ‘improved’ upon by every individual during growth and development. But, learning can occur only when the one is active and alert and not just passive. All through this learning one has to pay sustained attention, interest and effort and one cannot learn casually anything serious. It requires dedication.
Kidstheedadvocate.org

Reading Anxiety In Children

One skill that many young students struggle to master is. . Some children battle so much with reading that it causes them anxiety. In these cases, they avoid practicing, which causes a delay in their learning. There are several reasons why your child could develop anxiety when they practice reading....
KidsMedicalXpress

The impacts of children's emotions and behavior on parenting

While both inherited traits and environmental influences affect parent-child interactions, not much is known about how child behavior impacts parenting and, in turn, later child outcomes. Elizabeth Shewark, a former Penn State doctoral student in developmental psychology and current postdoctoral research fellow at Michigan State University, is examining the evocative...
Knox County, TNknoxtntoday.com

Read City USA aims to improve family literacy

Have the kids signed up for Read City USA’s Tails and Tales program yet? According to the Knox County Public Library, only 40% of Knox County students are reading at grade level by third grade. The goal of the program is to get kids reading more, sooner and with family, preferably 20 minutes daily. Help make Knox County the leader in family literacy and reach the goal of 1 million hours read in 2021.
Littleton, MAmacaronikid.com

Helping Students Thrive With A Supportive Learning Environment

Original article It's About Your Child re-published with permission from Oak Meadow School. There are many reasons Oak Meadow students have had such a successful year despite the pandemic. Having well-defined health protocols in place enabled us to make sure students and teachers had a safe learning environment. We are one of the few schools in the nation that has not had to close a single cohort all school year. Our students have been at school, learning in the classrooms, five days a week for the entire year (except for planned health buffer weeks following vacations).
InternetBerkeleyan Online

How Technology Can Link Teachers, Students, and Parents

We all want to see our children thrive, both academically and emotionally. Parents are eager to understand how to support their children’s learning and nurture their relationships with their children, yet many do not receive the guidance and support they need to do so effectively. This is especially true for parents from historically underserved communities.
Family Relationshipsparkview.com

Parenting lessons learned in the pandemic

This post was written by Julie Shearer, MA, LMHC, LCAC, MAC, employee assistance specialist, Parkview Employee Assistance Program. With summer approaching and life “returning to normal,” hope is on the horizon. Many families are reflecting on lessons from the pandemic, and what changes they want to implement permanently in their home.
KidsThrive Global

Brian Floriani of Freadom: “Deliver a literacy focused, direct service to children”

Freadom is a lifestyle brand which has committed to donating 100% of our net profits back to bold literacy initiatives throughout the country. Our goal is to invest 100 MILLION dollars to literacy annually. In a sense, what we do is VP, Venture Philanthropy, but a lot of the same VC concepts apply. In fact, you could argue, the potential “return” has greater significance and greater importance as it impacts us all. There are two objectives in our investment strategy.
Kidsnews4sanantonio.com

Reading at home with your children can help them succeed

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 and the United Way Treasure Valley are teaming up to bring more attention to literacy. "When children are read to, and when they hear your voice, and hear you use words, they develop their own words," said Christa Rowland, United Way director of community impact.