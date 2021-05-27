More Pre-COVID 19 E. coli cases linked to Romaine Lettuce Settled
In November through December of 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health officials from several states investigated an outbreak of E. coli in 2019. Cases were identified using the PulseNet system. 167 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 were reported from 27 states. The Public Health Agency of Canada also reported several illnesses that were genetically related to the US cases. Eighty-five hospitalizations were reported, including 15 cases who reported developing hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). No deaths were reported. Illnesses occurred between September 20 and December 21, 2019. Cases ranged between less than 1 to 89 years old, with a median age of 27 years old. Sixty-four percent of ill cases were female.www.foodpoisonjournal.com