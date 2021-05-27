Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

More Pre-COVID 19 E. coli cases linked to Romaine Lettuce Settled

By Bill Marler
foodpoisonjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November through December of 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health officials from several states investigated an outbreak of E. coli in 2019. Cases were identified using the PulseNet system. 167 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 were reported from 27 states. The Public Health Agency of Canada also reported several illnesses that were genetically related to the US cases. Eighty-five hospitalizations were reported, including 15 cases who reported developing hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). No deaths were reported. Illnesses occurred between September 20 and December 21, 2019. Cases ranged between less than 1 to 89 years old, with a median age of 27 years old. Sixty-four percent of ill cases were female.

www.foodpoisonjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Iceberg Lettuce#E Coli Cases#E Coli Infection#Foodborne Illnesses#Pre Covid#Cdc#Pulsenet#Wgs#Fresh Express#Z301 A05b#Leafy Green Romaine#Llc#Traceback#Kansas State University#O157#Mt#Feb Mar#Ne#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Food SafetyThrillist

The Black Bean Recall Has Expanded Due to Potential Botulism Risk

Aunty Donna would say that it's very relatable to have cans and cans of black beans in the cupboard. (It's certainly more relatable than that reference.) If there's any truth to that sketch, you may want to pay attention. Canned black beans were recalled back in April. That same recall...
Washington Stateseattlepi.com

Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they've identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the state Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products, the state Health Department said...
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Both Snohomish County E. Coli cases linked to PCC yogurt

OLYMPIA — Yogurt from PCC Community Market’s Pure Eire Dairy is likely to blame for the state’s E. coli outbreak, including both cases in Snohomish County. If you have any in your refrigerator, throw it away, public health experts said Monday. So far, 11 people statewide, six of whom are...
Maine Statelcnme.com

Maine CDC Identifies E. Coli Case in Waldoboro

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a case of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection in a Waldoboro food service worker. The individual handled deli food at Morse’s Sauerkraut in Waldoboro while infectious from April 1 through May 13. An assessment of the individual’s illness determined that patrons of Morse’s Sauerkraut may be at risk for infection.
Seattle, WAedmondsbeacon.com

E. coli outbreak tied to PCC Community Market

Seattle food safety attorney Bill Marler has filed two lawsuits involving an E. coli outbreak that sent a child to the hospital in Snohomish County and has been linked to a PCC Community Market brand yogurt. Marler won a $15.6 million settlement for a client after an E. coli outbreak...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Warning letter sent to importer after Salmonella outbreak prompted investigation

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems. The FDA frequently redacts parts of warning letters posted for public view.
Agricultureoutbreaknewstoday.com

Multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections investigated, Linked to backyard poultry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health officials from several states report investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry. There have been 163 people reported ill from 43 states since February, including 34 hospitalizations. One-third of sick people are young children under...
Food Safetyfoodpoisonjournal.com

Poultry Poop has sickened 163 in 43 states with Salmonella

As of May 20, 2021, a total of 163 people infected with one of the outbreak strains have been reported from 43 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 12, 2021, to April 25, 2021. Sick people range in age from less than 1 to 87 years, with a...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Raw milk contaminated with Listeria; New York issues public warning

For the second time in five weeks New York officials are warning consumers not to drink unpasteurized, raw milk from Breese Hollow Dairy because of bacterial contamination. No illnesses have been reported, but a sample of the milk collected by an inspector was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The dairy is in Hoosick Falls, NY, in Rensselaer County. The dairy has not initiated a recall.
Food Safetyava360.com

USDA says E. coli O157:H7 outbreak likely linked to ground beef

Federal officials have concluded investigation of a previously unrevealed multi-state foodborne illness outbreak. Ground beef was identified as the likely source of the E. Coli O157:H7 behind the infections. The only details provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were the name of the pathogen and the suspected source. The...
Food Safetyfalloncountyextra.com

Salmonella cases linked to live poultry increase

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Department of Livestock (DOL) officials warn that Salmonella cases linked to live poultry are increasing. Salmonella infections aren’t only caused by eating contaminated food – they can also come from contact with animals and animal environments, including backyard poultry. Raising...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Dairy recalls yogurt because of likely connection to outbreak

Pure Éire Dairy is recalling certain yogurt because state officials reported it could be contaminated with E. Coli O157:H7. The health department is investigating an outbreak of E. Coli infections in Washington. The dairy announced the recall on its Facebook page, saying that it has requested retailers to remove alll...
Food Safetynewfoodmagazine.com

New listeria discovery will improve food safety say Cornell scientists

Researchers from Cornell University say their findings call for a rewrite of the identification protocols issued by food safety regulators when it comes to listeria. While examining the prevalence of listeria in agricultural soil throughout the US, Cornell University food scientists have stumbled upon five previously unknown and novel relatives of the bacteria.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Maine CDC warns of possible consumer exposure to E. coli at local deli

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection in a Waldoboro foodservice worker. The employee handled deli food at Morse’s Sauerkraut in Waldoboro, ME, while infectious from April 1 through May 13. An assessment of the individual’s illness determined that patrons of Morse’s Sauerkraut may be at risk for STEC infection.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

This Food Is Linked to the Most Illness Outbreaks in the U.S., Data Shows

When it comes to what we eat on a daily basis, there is such a wide spectrum in terms of quality, nutritional value, cost, and even safety. And it's that last factor that we probably consider the least when deciding what food to put into our bodies. Sure, we all know certain foods are bad for our health while others have amazing scientifically proven benefits, but there is a lot most of us don't know about the safety of certain products. For example, what is the most dangerous food when it comes to foodborne illness outbreaks? The answer, according to a detailed analysis of decades of data, just may surprise you.