Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie revealed the pop star’s fairy-tale wedding and told HL about his next pride fundraising activity, “Rainbowson.”. Frankie Grande Described his sister Ariana Grandeof Secret wedding To Dalton Gomez As “absolutely beautiful”. 38 years old he sat down Hollywood life In a TVTalk episode on May 31st, he revealed the big day of his pop star sister and his next virtual fundraising activity, Rainbowthon... “It was gorgeous,” he said of Ali. May 15 wedding“It was very beautiful and everyone was overjoyed. It was a very happy and joyful opportunity.”