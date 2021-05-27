Michigan principal tells valedictorian that she cannot make Christian remarks in graduation speech as it 'violates federal law allowing private religious speech at school events'
The valedictorian of a high school in Michigan claims her principal prevented her from including comments about her belief in Jesus Christ during her graduation speech in June, it has been revealed. The conservative legal nonprofit First Liberty has sent a letter on behalf of Hillsdale High School senior Elizabeth...www.madnesshub.com