Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan principal tells valedictorian that she cannot make Christian remarks in graduation speech as it 'violates federal law allowing private religious speech at school events'

madnesshub.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe valedictorian of a high school in Michigan claims her principal prevented her from including comments about her belief in Jesus Christ during her graduation speech in June, it has been revealed. The conservative legal nonprofit First Liberty has sent a letter on behalf of Hillsdale High School senior Elizabeth...

www.madnesshub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Speech#Christian#Federal Law#Law School#Freedom Of Speech#Free Speech#Religious Beliefs#First Liberty#Hillsdale High School#Google Docs#Government Speech#Religious Aspects#Principal Amy Goldsmith#Scripture#Purpose#Supporting Exhibits#Teen#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Dallas, TXHypebae

High School Valedictorian Scraps Prepared Speech To Address Abortion Rights

In a brave act of defiance, Paxton Smith, the valedictorian of her class at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, scrapped a speech approved by her school’s administration to protest Texas’ new abortion law, one of the most restrictive in the country. Going off-script, Smith delivered a powerful address on the bill, which bans abortions — even in instances of rape and incest — after six weeks.
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan school makes exception for student speech containing religious content

John Glenn High School in Michigan is standing by its concerns about a valedictorian's speech, but is allowing it to proceed with a disclaimer. Fox News reported Tuesday on a letter in which the law firm First Liberty threatened legal action if the school didn't allow a student, Savannah Lefler, to give her speech at an "Honors Night" for higher-achieving students. A response letter from the school district's attorney argued that First Liberty misinterpreted the law surrounding student speeches but that the district would allow a "one-time, non-negotiable relinquishment of control" over Lefler's comments.
ReligionNBC News

Right-wing pastor gets Covid after saying vaccines were part of 'mass death campaign'

A right-wing Florida pastor was hospitalized with Covid-19, weeks after saying vaccination efforts were part of a "mass death campaign." The pastor, Rick Wiles, wrote Tuesday on TruNews.com, where he propagates homophobic, racist and other hateful conspiracy theories, that he had Covid-19-related pneumonia and difficulty breathing. He said that he was being released from the hospital later that day but that his wife was "still very fatigued."
High Schoolmetrovoicenews.com

‘Jesus’ banned from high school graduation speech

Any references to the Christian faith are banned from graduation speeches at a Michigan high school this week. Elizabeth Turner is scheduled to deliver her Hillsdale High School valedictory speech but she’s been told by administrators she needs to watch what she says. The senior received a note in a...
Hillsdale, MIgreatlakesnews.org

Hillsdale Principal to Student: Keep Religious Beliefs Out of Speech

HILLSDALE, Mich. (Great Lakes News) – Michigan student Elizabeth Turner is fighting back after her public high school told her not to include certain religious content in her upcoming valedictory speech for graduation. Hillsdale High School Principal Amy Goldsmith took issue with the portion of Turner’s draft that mentioned her...
Texas StatePosted by
AFP

Texas teen slams new abortion law in high school graduation speech

A teenager in Texas slammed the US state's decision to ban abortion at six weeks as "gut-wrenching," "dehumanizing" and a "war" on women's rights during a defiant high school graduation speech that went viral. Paxton Smith, valedictorian of her class at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, had submitted a different speech for approval from the school. But in a video of the speech posted online, she said she decided to talk about the new legislation instead because graduation is a day where people are "most inclined to listen to a voice like mine, a woman's voice." "I have dreams and hopes and ambition. Every girl graduating today does. We have spent our entire lives working towards our future, and without our input and without our consent, our control over that future has been stripped away from us," she said to cheers from the audience.
Sex CrimesAOL Corp

Watch: Teen scraps graduation speech to call out 'dehumanizing' abortion law

You don't have to wait to change the world. It appears graduating high school senior Paxton Smith knows that well: The class valedictorian didn't waste time or mince words when giving her commencement speech in Texas on Sunday. Instead of delivering a pre-approved speech on teen media use, D Magazine reported, she used her platform to decry a bill Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed that bans abortion in the state at six weeks, a time when most people don't know they're pregnant.
Emmons County, NDecrecord.com

Mormon missionaries visit Emmons County to document area cemeteries

In recent years, more and more Americans have started looking into their roots. Some get their DNA tested by services like 23AndMe while others compile records and build family trees. Genealogy is also a major area of interest for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Kaloi and Elder Pryor, two Mormon missionaries based out of […]
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Honesty

Thank You for Your Word and for truth. Thank You for leading us as we live out our lives together. We pray our marriage would be a representation of the love Your Son, Jesus Christ, has for His Bride, the Church. We pray our marriage would be marked by our transparency and our honesty. Please help us to be truth tellers. Please help us to have integrity. We pray trust can grow because of the honesty we choose to live out every day in Jesus’ name AMEN!