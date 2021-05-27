Michigan principal tells valedictorian that she cannot make Christian remarks in graduation speech as it 'violates federal law allowing private religious speech at school events'

A teenager in Texas slammed the US state's decision to ban abortion at six weeks as "gut-wrenching," "dehumanizing" and a "war" on women's rights during a defiant high school graduation speech that went viral. Paxton Smith, valedictorian of her class at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, had submitted a different speech for approval from the school. But in a video of the speech posted online, she said she decided to talk about the new legislation instead because graduation is a day where people are "most inclined to listen to a voice like mine, a woman's voice." "I have dreams and hopes and ambition. Every girl graduating today does. We have spent our entire lives working towards our future, and without our input and without our consent, our control over that future has been stripped away from us," she said to cheers from the audience.