Boise, ID

Boise State football: 100 days, with an asterisk

KTVB
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CBS Mountain West schedule was unveiled Wednesday. Fox is still to come today, as is any ESPN plan to move the opener at UCF in September to Thursday. So, as of this moment, we stand exactly 100 days from the kickoff of the Broncos 2021 season. Between now and then come summer conditioning and player-run practices, followed by fall camp and a lot of speculation over the quarterback position. We marked this day last year, understanding that it might not be accurate (and it sure wasn’t). This year, we talk about football instead of delays and cancellations, and Boise State finds itself looking up—way up—at the Top 25. But if the bloom is off the Broncos’ rose, you won’t find evidence from CBS, as two of the three Mountain West games chosen for the main network this season involve Boise State.

www.ktvb.com
