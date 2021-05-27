Cancel
Animals

US wildlife managers propose protections for lesser prairie chicken

By Associated Press
cbs7.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday said it will consider public comments and scientific information over the coming months before making a final determination. Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s...

www.cbs7.com
AnimalsMy Clallam County

Wildlife advocates call for stronger wolf protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive U.S. government protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking...
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Lesser prairie chicken may be listed as threatened in Kansas, endangered in southwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lesser prairie chickens could be listed as a threatened species in Kansas and northern stretches of the bird’s habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday. The lesser prairie chicken, which lives in prairie grass and shrubs in western Kansas, once numbered in the hundreds of thousands. But with about […] The post Lesser prairie chicken may be listed as threatened in Kansas, endangered in southwest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
AnimalsSand Hills Express

Prairie chicken found in Johnson County considered for federal protections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, which is a regular resident of central Nebraska and southeast counties of Johnson and Pawnee. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday said it will consider public comments and scientific information over the...
Santa Fe, NMNational Audubon Society

Endangered Species Listing for the Lesser Prairie-Chicken “is the right call”

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. SANTA FE, N.M. – The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced today that it is proposing to extend protection under the Endangered Species Act to the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. The FWS also announced it will split management of the populations between the northern and southern parts of its range, which includes portions of five states (Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico). The endangered listing will only apply to the population in the bird’s southern range, which includes New Mexico and Texas, while the Northern population will be listed as threatened.
AnimalsLewiston Morning Tribune

Greater help for lesser chicken?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. wildlife managers on Wednesday proposed federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, saying its habitat across five states is in danger of becoming more fragmented and the effects of climate change and drought are expected to take a further toll on the species in the future.
AnimalsHigh Plains Journal

Lesser prairie-chickens may return to ESA; public comment sought

The lesser prairie-chicken could be headed to lists under the Endangered Species Act, following a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposal that includes two distinct population segment boundaries. The service announced May 26 the boundary distinction is based on bird projections with the southern region in more dire shape than...
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

Heinrich urges repeal of limited waterway access

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is urging the New Mexico State Game Commission to reject five landowners’ requests to certify waterways crossing their properties as nonnavigable and closed to the public, arguing it would be unlawful. The commission should reject the applications when they review them at a June 18 hearing,...
Animalssba.gov

DOI Seeks Comments on Proposal to List Two Distinct Population Segments of the Lesser Prairie Chicken as Threatened and Endangered

On June 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) published a proposed rule to list the lesser prairie chicken northern distinct population segment as threatened and southern distinct population segment as endangered. The agency has scheduled two information sessions and public hearings on the proposed rule. The first information session will take place on July 8, 2021 from 5-6:00pm (CT) followed by a public hearing from 6:30-8:30pm (CT). The second information session will take place on July 14, 2021 from 5-6:00pm (CT) followed by a public hearing from 6:30-8:30pm (CT). Written comments on the proposed rule are due by August 2, 2021.
Animalsnewyorkalmanack.com

Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area Use Plan Approved

The Access and Public Use Plan for Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is now complete. The draft plan was open for public comment in late 2020, and DEC has included responses to these comments in the final plan. The plan’s objectives include maintaining existing roads, trails, and water resources; increasing...
Colorado Statetheprowersjournal.com

Colorado Senate Passes Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Wildlife Corridors

The Colorado Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution to protect the state’s wildlife corridors, which would conserve native species while improving road safety and bolstering Colorado’s economy. The bipartisan resolution was introduced earlier this month by Democratic Senator Jessie Danielson and Republican Representative Perry Will. The legislation, which marks a...
Destin, FLNW Florida Daily News

Respect the signs, protect the wildlife: Seabird nesting season underway

DESTIN — It's the "little squeaky toy noise," Caroline Stahala says, that tells you you're approaching a colony of nesting least terns. And sure enough, the high-pitched calls of perhaps 350 of the little seabirds reverberates from a stretch of sugar white sand wedged between East Pass and the Gulf of Mexico at the southern tip of Norriego Point.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

NCBA/PLC Disappointed with Prairie Chicken Ruling

(NAFB) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council expressed their disappointment in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency decided to move forward with the Endangered Species Act Designation for the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The decision designates two Distinct Population Segments of the species. The Northern DPS is southeastern Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and the northeast Texas Panhandle, where the birds will be listed as “threatened.” The Southern DPS that covers New Mexico and the southwest Texas Panhandle will now list the species as “endangered.”
AnimalsChicago Tribune

Wild horses adopted under a federal program are going to slaughter

In a lifetime of working with horses, Gary Kidd, 73, had never adopted an untrained wild mustang before. But when the federal government started paying people $1,000 a horse to adopt them, he signed up for as many as he could get. So did his wife, two grown daughters and a son-in-law.
Kansas Stateksal.com

State Maintains Key Role in Lesser Prairie Chicken Conservation

The state of Kansas maintains a key role Lesser Prairie Chicken conservation despite a proposed federal listing. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, our state is home to the most extensive remaining range and largest population of lesser prairie chickens in the U.S. However, despite the successful work of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas farmers and ranchers, the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Interstate Working Group, and midwestern states throughout the bird’s range, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 its intent to federally list the prairie grouse species, T. pallidicinctus, under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the ruling stands, lesser prairie chickens that exist in eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle will be listed as “endangered.” Lesser prairie chickens that exist in southeastern Colorado, southcentral to southwestern Kansas, western Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle will be listed as “threatened.”
Sidney, MTroundupweb.com

Chickens In Sidney: Community Members To Propose Raising Chickens In City Limits

On Monday, June 7, the City of Sidney Council members will have the opportunity to give Sidney residents back some of their freedoms. In the first city council meeting of the summer, Jaymi Mozeak will be going before the council to request the current ordinances concerning livestock be eased to allow city residents to own and keep chickens on their property. She will also be presenting them with a petition signed by Sidney residents wanting chickens in town.