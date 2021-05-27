Jets Fans Finding New Ways to Cheer On Support-Starved Squad
Still shut out from Bell MTS Place for the foreseeable future, Winnipeg Jets fans have found unique ways to show support to their squad. Unlike in U.S. markets, Canadian NHL venues have not welcomed fans back into the stands. In Manitoba, the COVID-19 situation is dire as the province is one of North America’s biggest hotspots. ICUs are over capacity and hospitals are having to transfer patients to other provinces for care.thehockeywriters.com