Tua Tagovailoa admits he wasn't comfortable calling plays in his rookie season with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ decision midway through the 2020 season to install rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into the lineup was one made with plenty of care and consideration. On the heels of a traumatic hip injury suffered in November of 2019, Tagovailoa’s return to play was no small feat — even if the work it required to get medically cleared and onto the football field was largely out of sight and out of mind. The initial prognosis for Tagovailoa wasn’t good when he suffered that injury at the hands of Mississippi State: it called back memories of some of the game’s famous hip injuries, several of which turned out to be career enders.